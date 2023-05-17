Hello Rainy Season

Wednesday features a sunny morning, with storms developing in the afternoon (especially in the east coast metro area) as the rainy season gets under way. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will bring good sun and a few clouds and showers in the morning. Look for storms to pop up in the afternoon, with most of the coverage in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s close to the coasts and in the Keys, while suburban and inland locations will top out in the low 90s.

Friday will feature plenty of sun in the morning, but the east coast metro area could see a few early showers as well. Storms will be back around South Florida in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will repeat the rainy season pattern of hot sun in the morning and some storms in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.