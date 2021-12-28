Home Weather December Sun And Clouds For South Florida

December Sun And Clouds For South Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday starts with some patchy fog near the Gulf coast and in the interior.  Then the day features good sun and some clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun and a few clouds at times along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies to the east coast metro area and plenty of sun along the Gulf coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Thursday will be sunny with a few clouds at times.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds.  New Year’s Eve will see clear skies and rather warm temperatures.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

The forecast for New Year’s Day calls for lots of sun and a few clouds on a gentle and warm ocean breeze.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

