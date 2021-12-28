December Sun And Clouds For South Florida

Tuesday starts with some patchy fog near the Gulf coast and in the interior. Then the day features good sun and some clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun and a few clouds at times along the Gulf coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies to the east coast metro area and plenty of sun along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Thursday will be sunny with a few clouds at times. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. New Year’s Eve will see clear skies and rather warm temperatures. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

The forecast for New Year’s Day calls for lots of sun and a few clouds on a gentle and warm ocean breeze. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.