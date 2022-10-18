Florida Is Feeling A Lot Like Fall Wednesday

Wednesday features cloudy skies, some showers, and much cooler air as the first real cold front of the season arrives. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring a rather chilly morning, with lows ranging from the upper 50s along the Gulf coast to the mid 60s right at the Atlantic coast. The day will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area and good sun along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Don’t count out a stray shower in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, and while the east coast metro area will see lots of sun, a stray shower is possible in spots there. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, but a shower could zip through portions of the east coast metro area in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.