East Coast Showers And West Coast Sun Saturday For Florida

Saturday features partly sunny skies and periods of showers on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a brisk breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Minor to moderate flooding is possible along the Atlantic coast at high tides through Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring storms and showers to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will start the day with sunny skies and end it with periods of storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday morning will see a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression # 13 became Tropical Storm Julia late Friday morning. At that time, Julia was located about 560 miles east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and Julia was moving west at 18 miles per hour. There’s a hurricane warning for Colombia’s San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina islands, and a hurricane watch is in effect for much of the coast of Nicaragua. Julia is forecast to become a hurricane on Saturday as it moves over the islands toward a landfall in Nicaragua on Sunday morning.