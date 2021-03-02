Early Fog Then Sun And Clouds For Florida

Tuesday starts with patchy fog and a few Gulf coast showers. Then we’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds and a quick east coast shower in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze as a cold front slowly moves in. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be sunny with a cool breeze as the front clears our area. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on the breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.