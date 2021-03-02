Home Weather Early Fog Then Sun And Clouds For Florida

Early Fog Then Sun And Clouds For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday starts with patchy fog and a few Gulf coast showers.  Then we’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds and a quick east coast shower in spots.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze as a cold front slowly moves in.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be sunny with a cool breeze as the front clears our area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on the breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR