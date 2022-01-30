Home Weather Arctic Air Moves Into Florida Sunday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday morning will be very cold, with lows mostly in the mid-30s in urban areas and the low 30s well inland.  A wind chill advisory is in effect, because it will feel like the upper 20s to low 30s from the early morning hours until mid-morning.  The day features lots of sun but the chill in the air will linger.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches and along the Gulf coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 60s.

Monday morning will be cold again, with lows in the 40s.  The day will bring lots of sun and a few clouds as a warmup gets underway.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday will start with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s.  Then we’ll see breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will feature good sun and some clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze.  Look for a shower or two in some east coast location.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

