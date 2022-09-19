Afternoon Storms Return To Florida Tuesday; Tracking “Disturbances” In The Tropics

Tuesday features a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning. Storms and showers are likely in the afternoon and will last into the evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 90s.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies with a storm or two in spots during the morning. The afternoon will see periods of showers and storms, tapering off during the evening hours. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun in the morning and some clouds and a few storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be sunny most of the time, but a few storms could move through the east coast metro area during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with a few storms in spots. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

Hurricane Fiona is moving over the eastern Dominican Republic on Monday, but heavy rain from the hurricane continues over Puerto Rico. At midday on Monday, Fiona was located about 205 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island, and a hurricane warning is in effect for the Turks and Caicos. Maximum sustained winds were 85 miles per hour, and Fiona was moving northwest at 8 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, the low in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression.