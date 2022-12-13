A Sunny Tuesday For Florida As A Cold Front Approaches

Tuesday features lots of sun with a few clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will bring good sun and some clouds to the east coast metro area, while it will be a sunny day along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a cold front approaches. Look for showers and storms during the late evening and overnight hours. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see some lingering showers and clouds as the front moves through. Look for more sun in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a cool start, with lows ranging from the mid 50s to the low 60s. The day will be mostly sunny with a cool breeze. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.