In recent years, there has been a greater push toward holistic health. People are striving to use more natural ingredients and avoid using things that have a negative impact on one’s health in the long run.

Amid these conversations, people have begun to wonder whether our constant exposure to radiation from electric devices may be unhealthy. However, others are skeptical since electricity is so prevalent in our lives today. To get to the bottom of this debate, here’s what to know about electromagnetic radiation.

What Is EMR?

Electromagnetic radiation, or EMR, is a low level of radiation that comes from a variety of power sources in our daily world. Along with natural sources, like the sun, several types of electronic machinery produce this type of radiation, such as:

Cell phone towers

Wi-Fi

Smart devices and appliances

Microwaves

Electronic meters

Headsets

All products that use electricity technically produce EMR. However, products that utilize wireless technology are known to emit it in greater amounts.

What Are the Potential Consequences of EMR?

According to the World Health Organization, no conclusive research suggests long-term health issues associated with EMR. However, other researchers believe that there are loose connections between radiation and certain health issues, such as cancer.

Others have claimed to be hypersensitive to electromagnetic radiation. These individuals have stated EMR has caused lethargy, mood swings, headaches, and potentially disrupted sleep.

How To Reduce EMR

In any case, these reports have made people approach EMR with greater caution. While it is nearly impossible to eliminate all radiation exposure, there are ways to cut back on it. For example:

Hire an EMR consultant

Install electricity filters

Opt for non-smart variations of appliances

Use Ethernet instead of Wi-Fi

Turn off devices when not in use

Store electronics away from sleeping areas

Of course, these options mostly reduce EMR from sources within the house. Outside sources of radiation, like cell towers, have given many owners reasons to choose EMR-blocking paint and similar products.

The first step toward improving holistic health is being informed. When you are equipped with everything you need to know about EMR, you can make more informed decisions for you and your family.