Tips for Selling Your Home Without an Agent

Selling your property without a real estate agent can offer you many benefits such as savings of thousands of dollars in commission and fees and the ability to set the asking price for your home.



However, doing this on your own will require marketing your home and garnering interest from buyers on your own. It will also require researching your local housing market to set an appropriate asking price and honing your negotiation skills.

Selling a home is a major undertaking and it’s important to work with real estate lawyers who are experienced in closing such transactions. You can visit this website to learn more.

Make Your Home Viewing-Ready



Maximize your chance of securing a sale by presenting your home in the best light possible. From deep cleaning and decluttering to repairing items around the house, the more you make your home feel like an inviting and spacious place to live, the better your chances are of selling it.



When making your home ready for the viewing public remember to pay attention to the exterior as well as the interior. The outside of your property will be the first impression potential buyers get of your home and can influence their decision on whether to make an offer. Improve your curb appeal by adding new house numbers, trimming overgrown hedges and trees and adding a burst of color with some flower boxes. Putting the time and effort into staging your home correctly is key to ensuring a swift and successful house sale.

Host an Open House



One major drawback of selling without an agent is that you will have to arrange and attend all house viewings yourself. Being at home to let viewers in and show them around can be time-consuming and disruptive.



However, hosting an open house may be the solution as it allows you to show many people around your property at the same time. This is a great way to make the process of selling your property more efficient and faster. It can also increase your chances of seeking your house at or above the asking price as a successful open house can often spark a bidding war between buyers.

You can also take the opportunity to put out any documents relating to your property for people to take such as inspection reports, proof of renovations or major repairs, warranties as well as helpful guides about the neighborhood.

Make Use of Social Media



Along with making use of online listing services, do not overlook the power of social media when selling your home. Channels such as Facebook enable you to create ads that are targeted toward your chosen demographic ensuring you reach the right audience.



Social media also has the advantage of people commenting, liking and sharing posts, thereby generating greater interest in your listing and increasing the likelihood of your ad reaching people who could be looking to buy in your area.

Invest in Professional Photography



Photos of your home matter when it comes to selling. A selection of well-lit, high-resolution photographs that have been professionally taken can work wonders in drawing people to your door. According to a report by the National Association of Realtors, 89% of buyers who used the internet for their home search said they found photos about properties for sale very useful.



A professional photographer can use a variety of techniques and creative methods to showcase your home’s best attributes as well as utilize the best angles to make your home appear bigger, brighter and more appealing. They will know which type of lighting translates best to photography and how to eradicate shadows and unwanted reflections. They will also be adept at framing each room to capture its most desirable features. The post-production process will also edit out any unwanted areas ensuring your home comes across in the best light possible.

For Sale Sign



With so many online methods available to attract buyers, it can be easy to overlook the humble ‘for sale’ sign which lets the public know your house is on the market. A “for sale” sign can attract attention to your home from neighbors and passers-by and can also spread the news through word of mouth especially if you live somewhere remote such as a small town or village. Signage outside your home will also make it easier for prospective buyers to find it when it comes to viewings.