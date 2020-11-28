Super Weather Saturday (Video)

Saturday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and a gentle breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday Night with @NWSMiami: Weather Balloon Launch Time-lapse

Sunday will be another day with plenty of sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will be very breezy with periods of showers and a few storms as a strong cold front moves in. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the upper 40s to the low 50s. Then the day will be sunny with a brisk and cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun, even though it will be cool. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

In the tropics, the low in the central Atlantic has a medium chance of developing into a subtropical depression during the next several days as it moves northeastward, away from land. And a low is expected to form in the far eastern Atlantic. This feature has a low chance of becoming a subtropical depression during the next 5 days.