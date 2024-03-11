Sunny With a Gusty Breeze

Monday features a seasonably cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a gusty breeze. Expect an elevated rip current risk at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring another coolish morning with lows in the 60s. The day will be sunny with an ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around South Florida. Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.