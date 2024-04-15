Home Weather Sunny Monday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features sunny skies with a few clouds at times.  Look for a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies around South Florida.  The east coast metro area will see breezy conditions by the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds.  It will be breezy in the east coast metro area during the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast, and in the low 80s in the Keys.

Thursday will be another mostly sunny day in the East Coast metro area and the Keys.  Look for lots of sun along the Gulf Coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun and just a few clouds on the mainland.  The Keys will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s on the mainland and the low to mid 80s in the Keys.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

