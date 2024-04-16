Sunny and Dry

Tuesday features plenty of sun and dry conditions. Look for a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. The low humidity could lead to an increased risk of wildfires. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies to the East Coast metro area and the Keys. Look for lots of sun along the Gulf Coast. The gusty breeze will continue along the Atlantic coast, as will the increased risk of dangerous rip currents. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as humidity starts to return to South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Friday will be another mostly sunny April day. Friday’s highs will be in the unseasonable upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast, and the low 80s in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.