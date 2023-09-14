Sticky and Stormy Again, Hurricane Lee on the Move

Thursday features lots of hot sun and humidity in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening, especially in the east coast metro area. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches for the next several days, thanks to swells from Hurricane Lee. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 90s along the Gulf coast. But it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated.

Friday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will be sunny in the morning, but plenty of storms will move in during the afternoon and linger into the evening. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature morning showers in the east coast metro area and some morning storms along the Gulf coast. Storms will develop around South Florida in the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will be another wet day, with lots of storms along the Gulf coast and morning showers followed by plenty of afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the fringes of Hurricane Lee are bringing tropical storm conditions to Bermuda. Since Lee’s wind field has grown in size, damaging winds are likely to be felt in portions of New England and the Canadian Maritime provinces on Friday through landfall this weekend. The northeastern U.S. coast is already experiencing the rough surf and dangerous rip currents from Lee’s swells.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Margot has steadily strengthened. But it hasn’t moved much and is forecast to meander in the middle of the Atlantic. Its swells are now affecting the Azores. And the strong wave in the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm (the next name is Nigel) by the weekend.