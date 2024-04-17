Plenty of Sun With a Gusty East Coast Breeze

Wednesday features plenty of sun with just a few clouds in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s right on the Atlantic coast and in the mid-80s everywhere else in South Florida.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies to the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while it will be another day of full sun along the Gulf Coast. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. The Gulf Coast will see sunny skies again. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and mostly in the low 80s in the Keys.

Saturday will see lots of sun and a few clouds. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s on the mainland, but a few locations could reach the upper 80s. The Keys will see highs mostly in the low 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies around South Florida. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s on the mainland and the mid-80s in the Keys.