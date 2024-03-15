Home Weather Plenty of Sun on Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features plenty of sun, with a few clouds at times in the East Coast metro area and the Keys.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Friday evening.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast, in the mid-80s in the rest of South Florida.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds that’s heavy on the clouds.  The Keys could see a few showers as well.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will start out as a mostly sunny day, but look for some showers and storms to move in during the afternoon and early evening as a weak front moves in.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mild morning, followed by good sun and a few clouds.  Look for some lingering showers in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

