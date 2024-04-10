Mostly Sunny With a Gusty Breeze

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. We can’t rule out a stray shower in some locations in the east coast metro area and the Keys. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s right on the Atlantic coast and the mid-80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Thursday will bring breezy conditions as a front approaches. Look for a mix of sun and clouds, along with some showers and storms that will work their way from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will feature some early showers in the east coast metro area that will give way to lots of sun. The Gulf Coast will be sunny, while the Keys will see good sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast, and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday morning will be quite cool, with lows in the 60s. The day will be sunny with a cool and gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another unseasonably cool morning, followed by sunny skies. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.