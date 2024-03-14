Mostly Sunny and Dry

Thursday features mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will bring good sun and a few clouds to the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while it will be a sunny day along the Gulf Coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature more clouds than sun on the South Florida mainland, but the Keys will see mostly sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s, with a few suburban locations in the East Coast metro area reaching the upper 80s.

Sunday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, periods of showers, and a few storms in spots as a weak front approaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.