Mostly Sunny and Dry

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Thursday evening.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will bring good sun and a few clouds to the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while it will be a sunny day along the Gulf Coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature more clouds than sun on the South Florida mainland, but the Keys will see mostly sunny skies.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s, with a few suburban locations in the East Coast metro area reaching the upper 80s.

Sunday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, periods of showers, and a few storms in spots as a weak front approaches.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

