Tuesday features a rather cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a nice ocean breeze. A stray shower is possible in the Keys. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches at least through Tuesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s right at the Atlantic coast and near 80 degrees elsewhere in South Florida.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and an ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny again. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Look for another mostly sunny day along the Gulf Coast, while the Keys will see a gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.