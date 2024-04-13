Lots of Sun and a Gusty Breeze

Saturday features a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast this weekend, and the other Atlantic beaches are likely to see an elevated rip current risk. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Sunday will bring another cool start, with lows on the mainland in the low to mid-60s. Then we’ll see sunny skies. Look for gusty breezes in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. The east coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze again. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast, and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Tuesday will be sunny along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area and the Keys will see mostly sunny skies. Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mostly sunny and breezy day in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of hot sun. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast, and in the low 80s in the Keys.