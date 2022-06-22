How Development of Artificial Intelligence Will Help Humanity

More recently, it was difficult to believe in the reality of the Siri voice assistant or driverless cars: Artificial Intelligence (or AI) is evolving very quickly. Science fiction draws us to Artificial Intelligence in the form of humanoid robots, but in fact, the technology includes a fairly wide range of developments: from Google search algorithms to the Watson cognitive system (IBM) and autonomous weapons.

Today, the term AI primarily refers to specialized Artificial Intelligence (or weak AI) designed to solve a specific task – for example, face recognition, Internet search, or driving a car. The long-term goal of many developers is to create a general artificial intelligence (or strong AI). While specialized AI performs a specific task, it can outperform a person at chess or solve equations, general AI will surpass a person in almost any cognitive task.

But despite the fact that we see impressive projects proving that integration makes life more convenient and safer, the future of Artificial Intelligence is ahead. Engineers believe that the current level of AI use does not even closely reflect its full potential, and the industry is in its infancy.

Automated Transport

We are witnessing the emergence of automatic driving. Security still requires the presence of a person in the cabin, but the industry is growing and developing further. And theory and practice show that unmanned vehicles have many prospects – a robot makes mistakes less often than a human, which means that its driving is more practical. The future of AI is primarily associated with transport, which operates on autopilot.

Cyborgs

Researchers believe that in the future, people will use computers and robotic devices to preserve and improve the abilities of the body and brain. Some developments will be released for comfort, while others will be released to return important functions. For example, bionic prostheses for people with amputated limbs.

In this area, Artificial Intelligence is responsible for helping the brain and devices understand each other. It converts incoming signals and transmits information about the position of the limbs in space and the state of the external environment.

Climate and Environment

One of the technologies of the future that uses AI is climate modeling. Humanity has been engaged in weather forecasting for decades, but supercomputers, big data, and neural networks have only now reached the level of deep work with this material.

Scientists plan to combine different mathematical models with the help of AI, “feeding” real data to the system. This will increase the accuracy of forecasting, and expand the possibilities.

Help people with special needs

For many seniors, everyday life requires help from loved ones. Robot assistants are necessary in this case and can replace nurses.

At the most superficial level, AI chatbots at home can help patients keep on top of care plans. AI applications that remind seniors when to take medication, about doctors’ appointments, and even when to eat.

For instance, letting seniors know about social activities in their neighborhood may encourage them to go out of the home and interact with others, reducing social isolation.

Machine learning mimics a browser, the same way it mimics humans, to automatically adapt what’s on the screen and make it accessible for people with disabilities. Artificial intelligence technology fully enhances accessibility and inclusion.

There is much that remains to be done still in order to make Web experiences more accessible for people with visual disabilities. Attainable and practicable Web experiences not only minimize accessibility barriers and make the internet easier to use, but can also empower those with visual impairments through the provision of freedom and independence online.

Communication and friendship

Modern robots are not capable of experiencing feelings. Engineers say that we will not soon be able to achieve a real understanding between man and machine. But already some are doing a good job of deciphering emotions, and the future of AI will definitely strengthen the trend.

Strong AI

“AI, when employed correctly and being properly controlled by humans, has the potential to improve people’s lives. As a result, regulated growth of AI is essential to build a technological environment that is safe. AI will continue to explore new aspects for its consequences in the future, provided that the moral principles of human society are thoroughly respected.” Polina Dovnar, Data Scientist at InData Labs

Deep learning and machine learning can do wonders for technical enterprises, but they can also lead to a reduction in physical labor, which can be detrimental in densely populated nations. As a result, AI must be developed and applied in accordance with the demands of the demographic.

Machine Learning

There is no doubt that the expansion of machine learning across every domain is a new trend nowadays. Industries like automotive, entertainment, gaming, and finance are revolutionized with the integration of machine learning techniques. The emerging scope of ML will enhance the performance of machines with less intervention from human beings. The main motive of the integration of machine learning into various domains is to reduce error functions and improve real-time results at minimum cost and time.

To Draw The Line

AI implies not only rational analysis and reproduction with the help of computers of most aspects of intelligence – may be only with the exception of humor. Machines significantly exceed our cognitive abilities in most areas, making us wary of some ethical risks. These are three types of risks: a shortage of work that will be performed by machines instead of people; consequences for human independence and, in particular, for their freedom and security.

However, upon closer examination, it becomes obvious that work for people is not disappearing, but is being transformed, requiring new skills. Similarly, the independence of the human person and his freedom are not in imminent danger due to the development of AI – provided, however, that we remain vigilant in the face of technology intrusion into privacy.

And finally, contrary to some statements, machines do not carry an existential risk for humanity, since their autonomy is only technical in nature. In addition, machines are not morally independent, and therefore, even if they sometimes confuse and mislead us with their actions, they still do not have their own will and obey the goals that we set for them.