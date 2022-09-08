The Use Of Linear Actuators In Robotics: Uses, Roles, Advantages

Linear actuators are devices that generate a linear motion with a constant displacement. They are often used for robotic arms and legs or to push and pull objects. The actuator can provide powerful and precise movements which have found uses in medical, military, car manufacturing and other industries.

Uses of Linear Actuators in Robotics

Though the functionality is simple, many different actuators vary in size, cost, power requirements, mechanical configuration, and other variables. Therefore, you can also choose different designs depending on your application.

Medical

One of the most widely used applications of linear actuators is in the case of medical robotics. The field of medical robotics allows linear actuators to provide much more flexibility in their use. They commonly perform tasks such as suturing, and other surgical actions are made to be easier and more efficient. For example, an early application of robotic arms in medicine was performing arthroscopic surgeries. It proved to be a resounding success.

Military

Linear actuators are also common in military applications due to the need for precise, powerful movements to manipulate weapons. They are also essential in small robot operations such as surveillance or small explosive devices. Additionally, you can use linear actuators in larger areas, including firing rocket launchers or large caliber guns.

Manufacturing

Manufacturing robots are another common application of linear actuation. They help in various tasks, such as welding and other metal processing tasks. Many larger machines use higher power actuators in their legs to travel over smooth floors or be more mobile over rough ground. One of the first applications of linear actuators in the manufacturing industry was automobile manufacturing, which operated the arms and legs that opened and closed car doors during assembly.

Roles of Linear Actuators in Robotics

Linear actuators have played a significant role in modern robotics for decades. As a result, they are one of the most common actuators used in robotics that mechanical designers must be aware of.

Advantages of Linear Actuators in Robotics

Below, we have listed some of the main advantages of linear actuators being used in robotics.

Cost Effectiveness

One of the major advantages of linear actuators is that they are cost-effective compared to other types of actuators. In addition, when applying linear actuators in many places where tasks require fine movements, they are less likely to cause damage than other actuators.

In robotic applications, you can use a linear actuator without additional parts other than a strut due to its small size. For example, a robot arm with a linear motor is more compact and lightweight by using it alone instead of a larger motor and gearbox.

Quick to Program

The quickness of programming the actuators with linear motors allows the robots to respond quicker and more accurately. For example, if a robot arm needs to pick up a bottle, it can move its arm fast enough to pick up the bottle quickly without any lag time.

The same goes for other machines, such as robots, that need hands to manipulate small objects. Linear motors are available in more compact ways, reducing cost and improving performance.

Safety

The small linear actuators make them safer to use in applications. In addition, they do not require as many safety measures due to their smaller size and the lack of moving parts as other types of actuators.

Speed

The speed of linear motors is important in robotics applications. A linear motor can provide faster movement, which allows a robot to move faster and more efficiently. It can help make robotics more efficient in assembling small modules, robots that need hands to manipulate small objects, and other complex tasks by providing quick movement.