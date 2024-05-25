Hot Holiday Weekend

Saturday features plenty of hot sun and a few clouds. The East Coast metro area can expect some afternoon showers and storms in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s right at the coasts, the mid-90s elsewhere on the South Florida mainland (with record-breaking heat in some locations), and near 90 degrees in the Keys. But it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Sunday will bring lots of hot sun with a few clouds. A stray shower or storm is possible in spots, especially in the East Coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s right at the coasts, near 90 degrees in the Keys, and in the mid-90s elsewhere on the mainland.

Memorial Day will feature lots of hot sun again. We can’t rule out an afternoon storm in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys, so stay hydrated and out of the sun as you enjoy the holiday.

Tuesday will be sunny in the morning, but look for some clouds and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mixture of hot sun, some clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

In the tropics, a low is forming about halfway between Hispaniola and Bermuda, but it isn’t likely to be one of the 17 to 25 named storms that NOAA is predicting for the Atlantic hurricane season. This particular feature has a low chance of developing, but it could acquire a few tropical characteristics over the next couple of days as it moves northeastward.