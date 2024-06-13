Flood Watch Through Friday as Tropical Rains Linger

Thursday features clouds, showers, and storms as tropical moisture lingers over much of the Florida peninsula. There’s a flood watch for all of South Florida through at least Thursday evening. Expect periods of heavy rain and possible flash flooding once again on Thursday. Look for gusty breezes near the Gulf Coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring clouds and showers that will slowly taper off during the evening. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature cloudy skies and periods of showers. A storm is possible in spots. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Father’s Day will be cloudy with showers and a few storms in the east coast metro area. Dads on the Gulf Coast will see some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. A storm is possible in spots. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, the system that’s bringing so much rain to Florida now has a low chance of becoming a depression in the next several days, after it crosses the state and enters the Atlantic off the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas.