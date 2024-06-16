Plenty of Clouds, But Less Rain For Father’s Day

Father’s Day features plenty of clouds, a gusty breeze, and mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and a few storms on a gusty breeze in the afternoon and evening. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of afternoon showers and storms on a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and mainly afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Juneteenth will be breezy with sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now, but a low is expected to form in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico in a day or so. This feature has a medium chance of becoming a depression as it moves generally to the west. Whether it develops or not, it will bring heavy rain to portions of Mexico and Central America later this week.