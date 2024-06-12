Flood Watch Here, Watching the Tropics

Wednesday features plenty of showers and storms on a gusty breeze as tropical moisture continues to move into our area. Expect periods of heavy rain with localized flooding. The flood watch for all of South Florida continues through at least Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring more showers and storms with additional periods of heavy rain. Expect localized flooding in some locations. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature clouds, showers, and storms once again as the tropical moisture lingers. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will see cloudy skies, periods of showers in the morning, and plenty of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is now saying that tropical moisture that’s bringing us so much rain has a low chance of becoming the season’s first tropical depression once it moves across Florida and regroups in the waters off the southeastern U.S. later in the week.