More Rain as Flood Watch Continues

Friday features plenty of clouds and periods of showers in the morning, followed by storms in the afternoon and evening. The flood watch remains in effect through Friday evening, as additional rain will cause serious flooding in many areas in which the ground is already saturated. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Saturday will bring clouds and showers in the morning, giving way to periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Father’s Day will feature some sun and more clouds. Look for showers and a few storms throughout the day in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms that will begin in the mid afternoon and last into the evening. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, the system that’s bedeviled South Florida’s weather is now off the southeast US coast. The National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of becoming a depression. We’re also keeping an eye on the Bay of Campeche, where a low is forecast to form this weekend or early next week. The NHC gives this feature a medium chance of becoming a depression before it reaches the Mexican coast.