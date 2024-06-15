Home Weather Flood Watch Extended for Parts of Miami-Dade and Broward

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features plenty of clouds and periods of showers.  A storm is possible in spots.  While heavy rain is not expected, additional accumulation will lead to flooding in coastal and low-lying parts of Miami-Dade and Broward, so the flood watch there has been extended through Saturday evening.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few suburban locations in the East Coast metro area topping out in the upper 80s.

Father’s Day will bring mostly cloudy skies and mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon and evening.  Look for a gusty breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and storms on a gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

The forecast for the Juneteenth holiday calls for good sun and a few clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the low off the Carolinas coast has a low chance of becoming a depression before merging with a front this weekend.  Elsewhere, a low is forecast to form in the Bay of Campeche.  This feature has a medium chance of developing as it moves generally westward toward the coast of Mexico.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

