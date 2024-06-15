Flood Watch Extended for Parts of Miami-Dade and Broward

Saturday features plenty of clouds and periods of showers. A storm is possible in spots. While heavy rain is not expected, additional accumulation will lead to flooding in coastal and low-lying parts of Miami-Dade and Broward, so the flood watch there has been extended through Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few suburban locations in the East Coast metro area topping out in the upper 80s.

Father’s Day will bring mostly cloudy skies and mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Look for a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and storms on a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

The forecast for the Juneteenth holiday calls for good sun and a few clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the low off the Carolinas coast has a low chance of becoming a depression before merging with a front this weekend. Elsewhere, a low is forecast to form in the Bay of Campeche. This feature has a medium chance of developing as it moves generally westward toward the coast of Mexico.