Flood Watch Through Wednesday Evening

Tuesday features lots of showers and some storms as tropical moisture streams into South Florida. A flood watch is in effect through at least Wednesday evening. Up to 10 inches of rain are possible in the Naples area by late Thursday, and the east coast metro area could see 6 inches of rain during that period. Expect breezy conditions in the western part of the area and a brisk and gusty breeze in the eastern portions of South Florida on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring clouds and showers again. Heavy rain is likely, especially along the Gulf Coast. Localized flooding is likely. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature clouds and showers in the east coast metro area and the Keys. The Gulf Coast will see heavy rain once again, and flooding is likely in some areas. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be another day of clouds and showers. Expect heavy rain at times, especially along the Gulf Coast, and localized flooding is likely. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Despite our wet weather, the tropical Atlantic remains quiet right now