Heavy Rain and Possible Strong Storms

Friday features breezy to windy conditions and heavy rain as we begin a couple of days of nasty weather. A flood watch is in effect for mainland South Florida from Friday morning through Saturday evening, as 3 to 5 inches of rain are possible during that period. A wind advisory is also in effect for the East Coast metro area from noon on Friday until 8 pm on Saturday. Periods of strong to severe storms are possible throughout South Florida on Friday and during the first half of Saturday. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on what will definitely not be a beach day. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will be another day of heavy rain and windy conditions. Expect periods of showers and storms, especially in the morning hours. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and in the Keys, while inland areas will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will start with morning lows in the 60s, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Expect breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Monday will feature another cool morning with lows in the 60s. The day will be sunny with a brisk breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a milder morning and plenty of sun with a few clouds. Look for breezy conditions in the Keys. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.