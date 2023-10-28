Gusty Breeze and Lots of Sun, Can’t Keep Our Eyes Off the Tropics

Saturday features plenty of sun and a strong and gusty breeze. A stray shower is possible in spots in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Minor flooding near high tide is likely along the Atlantic coast through Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will bring good sun and some clouds and showers on a strong breeze in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny with a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Halloween will see good sun, clouds at times, and some showers. The evening will be seasonably spooky, with clouds and some lingering East Coast showers. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun along the Gulf Coast, but look for mostly sunny skies alternating with some showers in the East Coast metro area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

There are some tricks in store in the tropical Atlantic as we get ready for Halloween. Tammy has come back from the dead and is now a tropical storm. This “zombie” is forecast to loop east of Bermuda for the next several days until it weakens to a depression by the middle of next week. Elsewhere, an area of low pressure has formed in the southwestern Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of development as it lifts generally northward. We’ll need to keep a close eye on this one.