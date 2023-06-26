Florida Gas Prices Drop 6 Cents as Millions Prepare for Independence Day Road Trip

Florida gas prices are declining as 2.45 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for the Independence Day holiday weekend. Click here to visit the Florida AAA Newsroom to view the full holiday forecast.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.35 per gallon. That’s 6 cents less than the week before and the lowest daily average price in two weeks.

“Florida gas prices have fallen about 12 cents per gallon throughout the past two weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Low oil prices have enabled gas prices to remain well below year-ago levels. However, strong demand has created some volatility throughout the past month. Even if gas prices bounce higher again soon, Independence Day road trippers will pay much less at the pump than they did last year.”

Florida gas prices averaged $4.54 per gallon on July 4, 2022. That amounts to $18 more for a full tank compared to what drivers are paying now.

Here are some of the more notable historic gas price averages for Independence Day in Florida:

2022 – $4.54 (record high)

2021 – $3.01

2020 – $2.11 (Lowest since 2004)

2019 – $2.68

2014 – $3.60

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.45), Fort Lauderdale ($3.39)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon for each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon for each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.574 $3.578 $3.576 $3.574 $4.908 Florida $3.354 $3.359 $3.414 $3.376 $4.693 Georgia $3.275 $3.282 $3.296 $3.264 $4.413 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

