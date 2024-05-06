Robot Makers Try to Reassure Public They’re Legit After Elon Musk Fudged Demo (Video)

By Matt Novak

Elon Musk became the butt of more than a few jokes after internet users pointed out Tesla’s robot demo wasn’t all it appeared to be. As it turns out, a video the billionaire posted of Optimus, the company’s much-hyped humanoid robot, was actually being controlled by a human slightly off-screen. And it’s interesting to see robot manufacturers now include assurances in their videos that they’re not doing the same deceptive magic trick as Musk.

First, a quick lesson in recent history if you’re not familiar with the story. Musk has been hyping up Optimus recently, pledging that Tesla would eventually deliver an amazing new robot that people would buy in stores. He first announced his robot in the summer of 2021, but it was just someone literally dressed in a robot costume.

Musk often posts videos of Optimus, but they’ve been underwhelming, to say the least. Finally, when Musk posted a video back in January of Optimus folding a shirt, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a hand that kept slipping into frame, clearly showing someone was actually operating the robot.

The technique here is called “teleoperation,” and has been used in robotics since the 1940s. Essentially someone moves their own hand and the robot mimics the movement. It’s cool for mid-20th-century tech, but it’s not the kind of autonomous robot movements that people here in the 21st century expect for cutting-edge and futuristic products.

GIF of a new video showing the robot Astribot, which includes a note that there’s “no teleoperation,” the embarrassing trick Musk used to make Tesla’s Optimus operate in January.

Astribot / YouTube

