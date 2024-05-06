Mother’s Day Wines And More

By TOM MARQUARDT and PATRICK DARR

Mother’s Day is approaching and if you’re a father, you better have something planned. Hopefully, it’s a day off – no chores or obligations and that includes dinner. If you’re taking mom out to a Sunday brunch, the challenge is less onerous than cooking a meal at home.

Restaurants will have sparkling wine to offer mom, but it might be nice to buy her a bottle to share at home. In our circle, women love champagne and sparkling wine. The bubbles that dance off the tongue make her feel special and happy.

Nothing will make her feel happier than a bottle of French champagne. Our favorite is Champagne Billecart Salmon Rose ($90), a luxury cuvee of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier.

Here are some less expensive sparkling wines that would make mom feel special:

J Brut Rosé ($50). From the Russian River Valley, this delightful and consistent rosé is one of the best the region has to offer. Delicate raspberry and strawberry notes with a dash of orange.

Argyle Vintage Brut 2019 ($30). You get a lot of quality in this simple but well-made sparkling wine from the Willamette Valley. Good acidity and a thread of mineral make it an exception wine to pair with appetizers or just to sip.

Orin Swift You Go First ($60). Pinot noir, pinot meunier and chardonnay go into this enjoyable sparkling wine from Orin Swift. Apple and citrus notes dominate the palate.

Josh Prosecco Rosé ($15). Josh is ubiquitous but this sparkling wine is different. The producer uses glera grapes – the same ones used to make Italian prosecco – but adds some pinot noir to the mix.

And give some thought to rosé, a year-round favorite of many mothers. Here are a few we like:

Mathilde Chapoutier Cotes de Provence Aurisso Sainte-Victoire 2023 ($28). Mathilde is the daughter of the renowned Michel Chapoutier and traveled around France before settling on Provence for her new label. An eighth generation to make wine, Chapoutier rolls together a tapestry of grenache noir, syrah, cinsault and rolle to create a richer rosé that you usually find from Provence. Raspberries, strawberries and citrus abound with a nice touch of mineral.

One Stone Rosé of Pinot Noir 2023 ($18). Part of the Ancient Peaks family of wines, this very nice wine pays tribute to all of the women who moved mountains, one stone at a time. A portion of each bottle is donated to Dream Big Darlings, a non-profit that provides educational opportunities and mentorship programs for the next generation of female leaders in the wine and spirits industry. Crisp acidity and raspberry, melon and citrus notes.

Hogwash California Rosé 2023 ($18). A good value, this wine has fresh strawberry and grapefruit notes with a dash of mandarin orange. Hogwash also packages this wine in 250-ml cans that come two to a pack for only $11. These are great to throw in a cooler or just sip around the pool.

Mixed drinks with sparkling wine

Prosecco from northern Italy is a bit sweet, which appeals to a lot of consumer palates. For something different, try a drink that is commonly seen through Europe – the Aperol Spritz. Not only does the Aperol give the glass a beautiful strawberry color, but it adds a nice dose of citrus to make it a great quaff before dinner or at brunch. Here’s a recipe:

3 oz. Prosecco

2 oz. Aperol

1 oz. Club soda

Garnish with a slice of orange.

Directions: put ice cubs in glass. Pour in the prosecco and add Aperol and soda.

Avissi makes a good prosecco and offers this alternative recipe for a Sparkling Cosmo:

1 1/2 oz. vodka

½ oz. Triple Sec

½ oz. Cranberry juice

½ oz. Fresh squeezed lime juice

2 oz. Prosecco

Dash of simple syrup or agave

Directions: combine vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, lime juice and ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake until very cold. Taste and if the mixture seems too tart, add more simple syrup or agave. Strained into a glass and top with prosecco. Garnish with orange twist.

Element AL

Bogle Family Wines has a series of wines packaged in aluminum cans that are not only better for the environment but quite convenient. Glass production leaves a huge carbon footprint, so many environmentally forward producers are turning to aluminum and cardboard to package their wine.

Element AL’s container is 80 percent lighter than glass for the same 750-ml amount of wine. It is recyclable.

The chardonnay we tasted from northern California vineyards was pleasant with stone fruit and pear notes. It sells for $17 a bottle and also comes in rose, pinot grigio and pinot noir.

Wine picks

Hardy Tintara Reserve Shiraz 2019 ($25). A classic old school ebullient Australian shiraz featuring bold berries, mocha and spice in the nose and mouth. Pair with any bold meat dishes.

Dow’s Late Bottled Vintage Port 2018 ($30). This is a real find for port lovers. Vintage port is usually bottled after 2 years in barrel. This Late Bottled Vintage port is held in barrel for 6 years, accelerating the aging process while retaining the unique characteristics of the excellent 2018 vintage. Berry and plum notes abide with a hint of licorice. Ready to drink and enjoy now while you wait 15-20 years for the vintage version to mature.

Chateau Ste Michelle Horse Heaven Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2021 ($14). We’ve seen this on sale for much less at many stores. It’s a great quaff with varietal grapefruit and citrus notes.

Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec 2020 ($20). This is a stunning malbec for the price. From the Lujan de Cuyo, it has nice tannins to give it weight and longevity. But it also has a lot of forward and juicy strawberry, cherry and raspberry flavors. Delicious.