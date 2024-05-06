Is Popcorn Healthy?

Popcorn is a type of corn kernel that puffs up or “pops” when heated. As a whole grain, popcorn is low in calories and a good source of fiber. However, not all popcorn is created equal.

When kept in its purest form, popcorn can be a nourishing snack. But many forms of popcorn—such as the buttery movie theater-style popcorn—can be high in sodium, saturated fat, and potentially harmful preservatives.

While there’s little risk in enjoying a well-topped bucket of popcorn on occasion, if popcorn is one of your staples, it’s worth optimizing how you prepare the crunchy snack. For example, homemade air-popped popcorn with minimal salt offers whole-grain nutrients while minimizing extra salts and fats.

DESIGN BY HEALTH

Benefits of Popcorn

Popcorn comes from a type of corn plant called Zea mays everta. Whereas the corn you eat off the cob is considered a starchy vegetable, popcorn is characterized as a whole grain. Whole grains are an important part of a nutritious, balanced diet.

Good Source of Fiber

Like other whole grains, popcorn is a good source of dietary fiber. The main type of fiber in popcorn is called insoluble fiber.

Insoluble fiber doesn’t get broken down during digestion. Instead, it adds volume to contents moving through the digestive tract and helps speed up their passage through the body, which helps promote regular bowel movements.

Eating a high-fiber diet can support weight management by helping you feel fuller for longer.

4 High-fiber whole grains in particular have been associated with a lower risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

Low in Calories

When prepared with healthy ingredients, popcorn can be a low-calorie food, even in moderate to large portions. Because popcorn is not very energy-dense, its standard serving size tends to be larger than other popular snacks.

For example, the recommended serving size for nuts is typically around 1/4 cup while a single serving of popcorn is usually 3 cups.

Eating low-calorie snacks can help reduce your total daily calories, which can help in weight loss and weight management.

Serving sizes are not one-size-fits-all. The appropriate portion size of a food is subject to change depending on factors like body size, physical activity levels, and health goals. Although food labels provide specific serving sizes, you may need to eat more or less than the amount listed.

Contains Antioxidants

Popcorn contains antioxidants called polyphenols. Antioxidants are naturally occurring compounds that help fight oxidative stress and associated cell damage in the body.

Popcorn is especially high in an antioxidant called ferulic acid.8 Preliminary animal and test tube studies have found ferulic acid to help maintain digestive health and reduce the risk of conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Alzheimer’s disease, and diabetes.

Another animal study linked ferulic acid to improved insulin and cholesterol levels, though the research was funded by one of the country’s largest popcorn producers.

Popcorn Nutrition

The nutritional value of popcorn depends on how the snack is prepared. A serving of buttered popcorn at the movie theater will deliver more calories, saturated fat, and sodium than oil-popped popcorn made at home with olive or vegetable oil.

A three-cup serving of oil-popped popcorn without any salt or butter added contains the following nutrients:

Calories: 164.4

164.4 Fat: 9.24 grams (g)

9.24 grams (g) Saturated Fat: 1.66 g

1.66 g Sodium: 17.3 milligrams (mg)

17.3 milligrams (mg) Carbohydrates: 19.11 g

19.11 g Fiber: 3.3 g

3.3 g Added sugars: 0 g

0 g Protein: 2.96 g

A medium-sized order of movie theater popcorn with butter added contains:

Calories: 1,190

1,190 Fat: 107 g

107 g Saturated Fat: 64.6 g

64.6 g Sodium: 1,380 mg

1,380 mg Carbohydrates: 57.5 g

57.5 g Fiber: 9.83 g

9.83 g Added sugars: 0 g

0 g Protein: 9.03 g

Flavacol, a salt seasoning commonly added to popcorn sold in movie theaters, also contains the food dyes yellow #5 and yellow #6, which come with health warning labels in the European Union.14 Yellow #5 has been highlighted as a “food ingredient of public health concern” in the United States but is still permitted for use in food products.

Risks of Popcorn

Popcorn is generally considered safe to consume as a food product. However, it may pose risks or cause for precautions among certain individuals.

Can be high in calories, salt, and saturated fat. Certain types of popcorn—like those sold at movie theaters and in microwaveable bags at the supermarket—tend to be high in calories, saturated and trans fats, and sodium due to added ingredients. It’s best to limit these nutrients, particularly if you’ve been diagnosed with high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or other forms of heart disease.

Certain types of popcorn—like those sold at movie theaters and in microwaveable bags at the supermarket—tend to be high in calories, saturated and trans fats, and sodium due to added ingredients. It’s best to limit these nutrients, particularly if you’ve been diagnosed with high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or other forms of heart disease. May pose a choking risk. Popcorn is considered a high-risk food for choking in children under five years of age as its shape and size can easily block airways in young kids.

Popcorn is considered a high-risk food for choking in children under five years of age as its shape and size can easily block airways in young kids. Might contain harmful additives. Popcorns made with butter flavoring can contain harmful substances like diacetyl, a chemical that’s been linked to severe lung disease in people and cancer in animals. Though the chemical is most dangerous when inhaled, it’s safest to avoid popcorn made with this artificial butter flavoring.

Popcorns made with butter flavoring can contain harmful substances like diacetyl, a chemical that’s been linked to severe lung disease in people and cancer in animals. Though the chemical is most dangerous when inhaled, it’s safest to avoid popcorn made with this artificial butter flavoring. Could cause digestive distress. Talk to your physician or registered dietitian to determine if popcorn is a safe snack for you if you’ve been diagnosed with enteritis (or inflammation of the intestines) following radiation therapy, Crohn’s disease that’s caused a narrowing of your digestive tract, or any type of blockage within the bowels.

Tips for Consuming Popcorn

Popcorn can be a balanced, whole grain snack when it’s made with nourishing ingredients. Here are a few ways to get the most out of your popcorn:

Make your popcorn at home with heart-healthy ingredients like vegetable or olive oil.

Avoid microwavable popcorn at the grocery store and instead buy pre-popped popcorn. Check nutrition labels for ingredients. The simpler the better. Look for popcorn made from just a few simple ingredients, like organic popcorn, extra virgin olive or coconut oil, and salt.

Save movie theater popcorn for special occasions and opt for the smallest size without butter flavoring added to keep the preservatives and sodium content in check.

A Quick Review

Popcorn is a healthy, low-calorie snack that delivers fiber and antioxidants when it’s prepared with nourishing ingredients. However, certain popcorn products may contain harmful artificial flavors and excessive amounts of saturated fat and sodium. To ensure you’re consuming a purer popcorn, make your own popcorn at home or buy from brands that prepare the classic snack with three simple ingredients: popcorn, olive oil, and a little salt.