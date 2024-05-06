AAA: Relief May Be In Sight, Despite Florida Gas Prices Hitting 2024 High

Relief may be in sight, after Florida gas prices rose to 2024 highs. The state average reached $3.64 per gallon on Friday. That tied the 2024 high, which was set in mid-April.

The state average has since declined 3 cents per gallon. Sunday‘s state average was $3.61 per gallon. That’s only 3 cents more than what drivers paid this time last year. It’s also well below the 2023 ($3.85) and 2022 highs ($4.89).

“Drivers will likely be happy to hear that they may soon get a break from rising prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price of oil took a step back last week, enabling gasoline futures to drop 20 cents per gallon.”

After spending the better part of the past two months above $80 per barrel, the U.S. price of oil dropped below $80/b on Wednesday, and settled at $78.11/b on Friday. That was a 7% drop from the week before. About half the price of gasoline is influenced by oil prices. The $5.74/b weekly decline is equivalent to a 10-15 cent swing in gasoline prices.

“Unless those prices suddenly rebound this week, drivers should see gas prices steadily move lower this week,” Jenkins said.

Oil analysts attribute the price drop to a surprise increase in U.S. commercial oil inventories, and signs that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could be weakening.

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.77), Naples ($3.70), Homosassa Springs ($3.68)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-For Walton Beach ($3.35), Pensacola ($3.37), Panama City ($3.38)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.653 $3.659 $3.657 $3.582 $3.561 Florida $3.609 $3.624 $3.573 $3.499 $3.586 Georgia $3.463 $3.466 $3.397 $3.335 $3.270 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.