Feeling More Like South Florida

Wednesday features a seasonably mild start, followed by mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Broward and Palm Beach County coasts, and there’s an elevated rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.

Thursday will bring more clouds than sun and an ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Friday will be breezy and cloudy in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will feature lots of clouds. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area and some showers in the Keys. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.