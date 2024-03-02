Home Weather Cloudy Start to the Weekend

Cloudy Start to the Weekend

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/6696684-summer-blue-sky-clouds-background-beauty-clear-cloudy-in-sunshine-calm-bright-winter-air-bacground

Saturday features plenty of clouds with the sun peeking through at times.  A few evening showers are possible along the Gulf Coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches until Saturday evening.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will start with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning.  Look for some afternoon showers in the East Coast metro area and a few afternoon storms along the Gulf Coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun.  The East Coast metro area will also see a few afternoon showers.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR