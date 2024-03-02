Cloudy Start to the Weekend

Saturday features plenty of clouds with the sun peeking through at times. A few evening showers are possible along the Gulf Coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches until Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will start with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. Look for some afternoon showers in the East Coast metro area and a few afternoon storms along the Gulf Coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun. The East Coast metro area will also see a few afternoon showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.