Cloudy and Seasonably Warm

Friday features some sun but even more clouds on a warm and gusty breeze. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring lots of clouds and a bit of sun at times. The gusty breeze continues in the East Coast metro area. A storm is possible in spots late at night. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Sunday will feature a mostly sunny morning in the East Coast metro area, but some showers will move in during the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday morning will be on the cloudy side. Look for some afternoon showers in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast can expect a few storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. The East Coast metro area will also see showers in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.