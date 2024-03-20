Chilly Start, Then A Warming Sun

Wednesday features a chilly morning, followed by plenty of sun and some clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday morning, and the rip current risk will be elevated there for the rest of the work week. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area, the upper 70s in the Keys, and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in some of the western suburbs of the East Coast metro area.

Thursday will bring morning lows in the 60s. Then look for a mix of sun and clouds that’s heavy on the clouds. The east coast metro area will see a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast, and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Friday will feature clouds, showers, and some storms as a front moves in. Expect windy conditions along the Gulf Coast and a strong breeze in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see breezy conditions, sun and clouds, and some afternoon storms. Look for clouds and showers in the Keys. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and lots of sun. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.