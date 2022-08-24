Before Buying Your New House in 2022, Consider The Top 8 Safest Cities in the US

Safety is a significant concern for many people when it comes to buying a home in a new area. There are so many factors that go into what makes a city safe and what makes it unsafe, so you need to consider all of them before you make an informed decision.

Safety comes in many forms, and the data we are going to be looking at consists of three categories:

Home and Community Safety

This includes crime, risk of major attacks, health issues per capita, and many other factors paired with statistics on active police/ems/firefighter populations

Natural Disaster Risk

This includes the risk of fire, flood, tornado, hurricane, excessive hail, and earthquakes

Financial Safety

This includes employment rates, job growth rates, cost of living, and other financial factors that might affect people on a day-to-day basis.

“Many people have been choosing their new homes based on how safe the city will be for their growing family,” says real estate agent Wesley Willoughby. Let’s take a look at a few major cities in the US and see what their safety ratings look like when you compare them to each other. All of the rankings are provided by wallethub.com, which has compiled a great list of thoroughly researched rankings. This is a great way to see how each city ranks in each area.

1. Columbia, MD

Columbia, MD, came out on top as the best city overall as far as safety goes. The city has a population of about 105,000 people and has been rated by niche.com as the #5 Best City to Raise a Family in America. They were ranked as the highest for Home Safety and had an excellent rating for all the other categories. Their ranking for Natural Disaster Risk is 62nd, and their ranking for Financial Safety is 41st.

2. Madison, WI

Madison, WI has become a great place to check out if you are looking for a town with an excellent economy. The city has a population of about 258,000, and they have been rated by niche.com as the 15th Best City To Live in America. The city has been ranked 2nd for Financial Safety, 11th for Home Safety, and they have no ranking for Natural Disaster Risks.

3. South Burlington, VT

South Burlington, VT, is a beautiful waterside town that has so much going for it. It has close to 19,000 residents and has been ranked as the 2nd Best Place to Live in Vermont. The city’s safety ratings are excellent, and they have been awarded the 7th for Home Safety, 36th for Natural Disaster Risk, and 5th for Financial Safety.

4. Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN, has been named one of the best cities to travel to by the World Travel and Tourism Council. It was one of two cities in the country designated as it’s done a fantastic job of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s Home Safety ranking is 103rd, the Natural Disaster Risk ranking is 115th, and their Financial Safety ranking is 53rd. The city continues to thrive, and it’s a beautiful place to look for new homes.

5. Yonkers, NY

Yonkers, NY, has one of the highest safety ratings in the country despite being so close to one of the most unsafe cities in the country. The city has a population of around 200,000, and it’s been ranked as the 2nd most Diverse Suburb of New York by niche.com. Yonkers scored 2nd overall for Home Safety, 39th for Natural Disaster Risk, and 102nd for Financial Safety.

6. Irvine, CA

Irvine, CA, is another great choice for those who are looking for an excellent place for families. The city has roughly 270,00 residents, and niche.com has ranked it as the 3rd Healthiest city in America. It has one of the highest safety ratings in the country (it comes 2nd), and it also ranks well for Natural Disaster Risk (150th) and Financial Safety (87th).

7. Nashua, NH

Nashua, NH, has some excellent rankings for safety, and it’s a good place to look for great homes. The town has close to 90,000 people living there, and niche.com has rated it as the #1 Most Diverse Place to Live in New Hampshire. Nashua has been ranked 8th for Home Safety, 27th for Natural Disaster Risk, and 3rd for Financial Safety.

8. Portland, ME

Portland, ME, is a small town that has an excellent reputation around the state for being a gorgeous city with beautiful homes and highly rated schools. The town has about 66,000 people, and it’s been ranked as the 4th Most Diverse Place to Live in Maine, along with being ranked as the 6th Best Place to Live in Maine. Their safety rankings are 15th for Home Safety, 11th for Natural Disaster Risk, and 21st for Financial Safety.

There are so many great places around the country that rank highly in different areas of safety. If you are looking for a great place to go with your family, then have a look at some of these cities. They are each full of amazing homes that are just waiting for new owners.