Is A Home Warranty Required When Buying A Home?

When you look for buying a home somewhere, the first question that comes into your mind is whether this house will sustain for a longer period? What if it is damaged from an unexpected catastrophe caused by hail, fire, water, and electric destruction? Even if you are saved from such cataclysm, you are still not assured of the fact that you will be saved from property damage. By all means, you are the one who is going to suffer! This plan is a home warranty that offers benefits, but where to look for it?

There is a company that does understand your problem. It comes up with the best protection plan for you that guards against unexpected disasters.

So, what are you looking for?

The company is Liberty Home Guard! They offer Florida home warranty plans that consist of a one-year service agreement between the homeowner and the company. It covers the discounted repair and replacement of major appliances for your home such as dishwashers, dryers, stoves, and refrigerators, etc. that stop working. They also cover the expenses for the repair of the furnace, HVAC, plumbing, swimming pools, and electrical wiring.

The plan considers both buyers and sellers

This plan gives benefits to both buyers and sellers of the home. Buyers have the benefit of knowing that the home has been well maintained. Meanwhile, the sellers can rest easy knowing their home should easily pass a home inspection.

What makes Home Warranty different from Home Insurance?

Have you ever wondered what makes home warranty different from that of home insurance?

Home warranty: A home warranty is a service contract that saves the buyer from large expenses caused by the unexpected breakdowns of home systems or appliances. The company pays for the repair or replacement of these items.

Home Insurance: Home insurance helps the homeowners to pay for structural damage and loss of personal property from emergencies like theft or fire.

What Florida Home Warranty Plans Cover?

The Florida home warranty provides the best protection plans at reasonable prices. No matter how old your home is or how many components you want to get repaired, this 12- months service contract is surely going to cover all the major expenses in any of the following items within your budget.

● Air Conditioning and Heating Systems – including ductwork

● Ceiling Fans and Doorbells

● Electrical and Plumbing Systems – including septic systems, plumbing clogs

● Garbage Disposals and Water Heaters

● Ranges and Refrigerators

● Washing Machines and Clothes Dryers

● Built-In Microwaves and Trash Compactors

● Dishwashers and Garage Door Openers

These are things that most the homeowners are unable to handle and with LHG’s Florida warranty coverage, you don’t need to worry anymore!