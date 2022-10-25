Texas vs. Florida: Which State Is Better To Live In?

Texas and Florida have both become top-rated destinations for those who are looking for a new home. Both states have their own unique attributes, but they also have quite a few similarities that you might not even consider. If you are considering making a move and want to know a bit more about each state, keep reading to see whether Texas or Florida is the better place to go.

What Makes These States Similar?

Texas and Florida are both located against the Gulf of Mexico, which means they have similar weather. Both states are also popular with those who want to save a bit of money as neither requires its residents to pay income tax. Both states are also very similar when it comes to population (Texas 28 million vs. Florida 21 million) and cost of living average (Texas 39k per year vs. Florida 43k per year), but they also have plenty of huge differences.

What Makes These States Different?

The Size

Texas is around 268,000 square miles, while Florida is only about 65,000. This size difference doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, but when you compare how similar the populations are, you’ll see that the percentage of people per square mile is much higher in Florida. Florida is well known for its incredible views, which have led to many condo and apartment buildings being built. If you want to find a moderate-priced house that features a yard, it will be much harder for you to find it in Florida.

Texas is the largest state, and it has done a great job of spreading out the population while allowing for plenty of natural elements to exist. It has many different natural parks and areas in the state where you can experience wide open spaces. Florida has their incredible everglades, but time and natural elements have reduced this area quite a bit in the last few decades.

Lifestyle

Both of these states are well known for their separate lifestyles, and they are both very different when it comes to politics. Florida has always been known as a more liberal area that is full of vacation homes and places where the party scene is very prevalent. Texas is primarily a red state with a solid reputation based on its southern charm. Texas is a much better place for those considering building their family as there are many more residential areas.

Available Homes

Florida is a popular destination for vacationers and snowbirds coming in from the north, leading to the state catering to both groups of people. The state is full of golf courses and other activities for seniors to enjoy, while places like Daytona Beach have become synonymous with the “spring break” college crowd for its great nightlife. The lack of permanent residents means the homes will be sparse as many have been dedicated to short-term rentals like Airbnbs.

Texas is one of the few states that has continued to thrive regarding new home builds especially in medium-sized cities like McKinney or Amarillo. The state has done well when it comes to real estate, and they maintained a housing inventory that has kept up with the high demand. Supply shortages and an increase in pricing for products have made it tricky for builders in the state to keep up, but they have done a great job in the last few years of adding thousands of new homes to the state.

The Economy

When it comes to the economy, Texas has continued to thrive, and they have been producing thousands of new jobs in booming sectors like tech and science. The Dallas-Fort Worth area has become a huge hub for new business, and many large companies have started to relocate to this area to take advantage of the large population. Texas has always had a steady economy that does well all year round.

Florida has an excellent economy too, but unfortunately, theirs is primarily based on things like tourism and entertainment. Florida does very well during the summer months, and the Disney resort brings in a large amount of income for the state, but these lines of revenue can be turned off if we end up in a similar situation. During the pandemic, many cities that rely on this income have issues due to the lack of new visitors, leading to much smaller businesses shutting their doors for good.

The Real Estate Risk

Real estate is risky in many different places, but there are some factors that make it clear which state has fewer risks when it comes to real estate investment. We mentioned how steady the economy and population are for Texas, and these are significant signs that real estate will continue to thrive. New families are moving to the state every day for their job opportunities or excellent schools, which means there will always be people looking for new homes.

In the summer of 2022, Florida was struck by Hurricane Ian, which devastated many homes along the coastline. This led to many people reconsidering their Florida homes or condos for good investment pieces, and it also led to many people losing their investments to the terrible weather.

Both of these states are fantastic choices for new homes, but Texas has quite a bit more going for it. Its excellent economy and outstanding location make it an ideal place for families or young professionals to live. Texas has plenty of new homes that are just waiting for owners, so have a look at some of their great options online today so you can see if any suit your needs.

If you are choosing the state based on which is riskier for your real estate investments, Texas comes out on top as the clear winner based on the high chances of extreme weather that manages to plague Florida year after year.