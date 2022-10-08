South Florida Homes: Tips to Upgrade Your Home

Live in South Florida? There are few other places in the United States, that have access to amenities like beaches, piers, and entertainment.

Just because you live in paradise doesn’t mean that your home is perfect, though. In a world that is always changing, there are always new trends and ways to make a home better and more renovated.

Here are just a few ideas of how to add to your home.

Outdoor Fireplace

Outdoor fireplaces have always been a nice amenity, but recently they have become very trendy. At times, it may seem too hot for an outdoor fire, but during the months when it may be just a bit too cold to go to the beach or to walk through town, having an outdoor fireplace may be the perfect amenity to have.

Aside from the warmth and looks it brings to your home, there is something to be said about how fire brings people together. For whatever reason, people are drawn to fire, and having a get-together around a fire is an easy way to have great conversations and create memories.

Recreation

If the pandemic taught us one thing, it was that it is a lot easier than we may have thought to get cabin fever. At the same time, it also taught us that it is easy to be self-reliant at home if we need to be.

For that reason, having a recreation part of the home is a must. This can look different for everyone. For some, it could be installing a basketball hoop, for others, it could be making a walking trail around the property.

Having these recreation amenities provide convenient and inexpensive ways to stay active without having to get in the car and drive anywhere.

Smart Everything

We are at a point where almost everything can be operated remotely. The thermostat, TV, and doorbell can all be checked from a phone and adjusted from anywhere. While smart doorbells and smart TVs are nothing new, technologies such as smart locks, smart coffee makers, smart air filtration systems, and smart light bulbs are changing how we live our lives.

Not only is all of this technology impressive to anyone who visits, but it also makes life easier. Being able to leave the house without worrying if the lights or TV were turned off is convenient and helpful.

Also, just as cell phones took over landline phones, there is little doubt that IoT Smart devices are going to take over manually run devices sooner rather than later.

Plant a Garden

This may not be possible in neighborhoods with HOAs, and in many cases, a lack of space, but where possible, having a garden can go a long way in saving money and being therapeutic.

This last year has seen produce prices increase well over 10%, and some economic experts are not seeing a drop in prices coming anytime soon.

With the population of South Florida continually growing, the demand for fresh produce will only grow as the land available for planting continues to shrink, leading to even higher prices and more frequent shortages.

Having fresh produce is healthier than most store-bought options, and gardening can be therapeutic in a world where everything seems to be going 100 mph. A garden doesn’t have to be big. It can be as small as a 4’x2’ planting box and may only hold one kind of plant. Even though it is small, the practicality and purpose are still met.