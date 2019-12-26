3 Reasons to Shop at Your Local Farmers’ Market

Farmers’ markets are full of new foods and experiences. No matter which one you visit, you’re sure to come across something vibrant and exciting that you’ve never tried before. Thanks to the warmer climate, Florida has the good fortune of having farmers’ markets all year long. Here are some reasons to shop at your local farmers’ market.

Nutrition

One of the best reasons to shop at your local farmers’ market is for the nutritional value. You’ve probably heard about the health benefits of buying food locally. The food you buy straight from the farmers is harvested at the perfect time, making it fresher and more nutritious. It usually tastes better, too. Small-scale farmers are also less likely to use harmful chemicals in their fields and gardens, so you can find plenty of organic options.

Support of Small Businesses

Shopping at a farmers’ market means shopping at a small, local business. By buying straight from the vendors, you cut out any third parties, and the farmers get 100% of your dollar instead. Plus, the vendors at a farmer’s market are almost always members of the local community. This means that your money has a better chance of staying within and boosting your local economy—a win for everyone at the market.

Environmentalism

One of the benefits of buying straight from farmers is that you get to ask them about their practices. Most of the time, those practices are more ethical and sustainable. Farmers’ markets give you the chance to support better farming methods, such as composting, using natural feed or pesticides, and raising free-range animals. Did you know that supporting local beekeepers is one of the best ways to protect honey bee populations? By keeping small, local farmers in business, you help the environment and those who work to preserve it.