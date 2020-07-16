YouTube Entertainment For Children Without An Internet Connection

Being honest it works for children, adults and basically anyone who enjoys video content. But how is it even possible if YouTube is a website? That so far its platform doesn’t have the opportunity to have the videos previously loaded? Because it only allows you to start loading the video you have selected to be watched online.

A system that works very well, but only when the internet is working properly. What happens in those cases when the connection is bad, slow, intermittent or even null?

YouTube stops loading and eventually the video will be stopped too and with it the amusement….

How to deal or avoid this?

The internet offers some YouTube to MP3 MP4 WAV and FLAC downloaders, a great option that works by converting the video into mp3 or mp4 format. This allows you to save YouTube videos as a regular file in your PC, and the best part of it is that you don’t need to pay for anything.

But there are two different types of converters, the websites, and the extra software:

In websites like Evano.com – free video and audio editor online software, you will have this done by a fast and safe system with a user-friendly process, you won’t need any previous registration or personal information.

The other option –even when it is less recommended- is downloading software on your PC, It will automatically download the videos from YouTube. But here you need to be really careful because some could be potentially harmful to the system.

Another point against would be that since it’s something extra that you need to download, it takes up space in your PC’s storage, but at the end it also allows you to have your favorite videos saved.

It’s a great option for children’s entertainment because you can prepare a playlist with their favorite cartoons, music videos and all the content they enjoy, to be seen over and over again. You can reproduce it on a phone, tablet, or computer no matter where you are or if the connection works.

The options are endless, you just have to decide the content!