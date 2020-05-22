Your Next Vacation- Camping?

With the current restrictions on traveling abroad, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, you might be worrying about how you’re going to go on your next annual trip. Most travel insurance companies won’t even give you a quote, so if you were planning on going hiking or skiing, you might want to think again!

So what can you do? Travel restrictions within the country are a lot less laxed, so you’re pretty much free to go wherever you want, as long as you are trying to socially distance yourself from one another. In other words, perfect for a camping trip!

As long as you’ve got the right gear and you don’t mind getting out in the open, a camping trip is your next best shout for a short (or long) holiday break. We’ll talk you through everything you’ll need to consider before going on a camping trip.

Where will I sleep?

First and foremost, you’ll need to decide where you’re going to sleep every night. You’ve got a few key options:

Tent camping- the most basic and ‘traditional’ camping involves a good old tent. There’s nothing like hitching up at your campsite and trying to piece together an old tent that’s been sitting in your garage for years. You can either go to a designated camping spot, or set your tent up in the wild- make sure you’ve got permission to camp though, wherever you are.

Caravan and RV camping- if you have the luxury of owning your own RV, you’ve got the freedom to drive all over the state and camp wherever, without having to hitch up a tent. This is the best option for those looking for a more ‘luxury’ trip. If you don’t already, you can look to buy a used motorhome or hire one for your trip.

What’s there to do?

When choosing your camping spot, you’ll want to make sure there’s plenty of things to do in the area. If you’re a fan of long walks, choose somewhere with nice scenic spots, like canyons, lakes, and forests. If you’re an avid cyclist, check out the local cycling routes, be them flat stretches or mountainous trails.

One of the best things about camping are campfires. Whether you want to roast some marshmallows, have a BBQ, or just sit around the fire and talk, fires are a must. The guys at Perfectly Smoked have some good tips on rural BBQs, be sure to check out their blog. Remember, you need to make sure you’ve got permission to have fires, especially if you’re on someone else’s land.

What do I need?

Before you set off, make a checklist of essential items you’ll need. We’ve outlined the essentials below:

A tent (obviously!)

Lots of water

Food and snacks

First aid kit

Sleeping bag (unless you’re RV camping)

A few changes of clothing- especially clean socks.

A towel

And that’s the essentials sorted.

Remember the importance of socially distancing yourself at the moment, so try to avoid camping with other people you don’t usually associate with. Now, get looking for places to camp for you’re next holiday.