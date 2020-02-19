You Should Retire to Miami, Florida

Several central and south Florida cities have been named some of the best cities for retirees, according to a new city-ranking based on Yelp data. When you retire, you have a lot of time for your hobbies, whatever they may be.

Miami is normally seen as a party city, complete with nightlife that rivals most major cities in the United States. As a destination, the weather is unbeatable, the food is unparalleled and there’s a mix of culture that you don’t see anywhere else. With the assortment of nightlife options, the different cuisines and entertainment opportunities, there’s something for everyone in Miami.

The city-ranking took a look at all of the different options available in Miami and determined the 305 is one of the best places for people to retire. Frankly, it’s unsurprising Miami makes this list because of all of the amenities, weather, food, and entertainment experiences.

Let’s start with the weather. The climate of South Florida is one of the best in the country — there’s a reason people fly south for the winter. In fact, Miami has the warmest winter weather in the United States. For people with any kind of aches and pains, Miami is a great destination because the humidity is good for those who suffer from arthritis or degenerative physical disorders. And for the record? Miami isn’t unbearably hot in the summer, either. Peak temperatures are around 87 degrees.

Another reason you should consider retiring to Miami is that it’s a travel hub. For those who love to travel, once you’ve retired there is a lot more time to see the things you’d like to see all over the world. Miami International Airport is one of the world’s busiest airports.

If your hobbies include anything fitness related, Miami ranked as the number one city for retirees. Near Miami there are so many miles of beaches to visit, golf courses to try out, and all kinds of different waterways to explore.

While the study looked at opportunities for golfing, yoga, and learning to swim or dance, Miami has a lot of other recreational outlets — even though swimming is notoriously one of the best outlets for physical activity for retirees.

Miami is obviously not just the nightlife and cuisine — it’s the perfect place to retire.