Who Invented The Term “Jet Lag?”

National Tourism Day takes place on May 7. This day is observed during National Travel and Tourism Week in the United States, which occurs every first full week of May. National Travel and Tourism Week was first celebrated in May 1983, as President Ronald Reagan signed a Proclamation urging all citizens to observe the week.

705 AD – Nestled in the mountains of Japan lies a hidden gem that has been standing for over a thousand years. The Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan is the world’s oldest hotel, dating back to the year 705 AD!

1600s – Young Europeans would travel as an educational and cultural experience, often through Germany, Italy, France and Greece

1758 – The term ‘tour’ is first used, soon followed by the term ‘tourist,’ referring to participants of tourist events.

19th Century – Tourism is mainly for the rich, who have enough money and spare time for traveling.

1838 – The cruise steamship Great Western makes its debut as an entertaining trip by sea.

1841 – As the oldest travel company in the world, the Thomas Cook Company initiates organized tourism

1843 – The Thomas Cook Company organizes the first group package tour.

1914 – The first scheduled passenger airline service took place on January 1, 1914.

1958 – Engineer John Michael Lyons invented the very first luggage carousel

1970 – The cost of travel decreases, making it possible for more people to engage in tourism with niche interests such as sports, health and more.

1983 – National Travel and Tourism Week was first celebrated in May 1983, as President Ronald Reagan signed a Proclamation urging all citizens to observe the week.

2004 – Founded in 2004, Couchsurfing, is the amazing hospitality exchange community that connects travelers with locals around the globe.

When well-planned, tourism can conserve biodiversity, protect nature and culture, and generate sustainable livelihoods.

tourism is an important part of the gross domestic product of the US and many other nations.

After tourism came to a screeching halt in 2020, the recovery was at 65% by the end of 2022 and is expected to continue growing.

Those who travel and experience different cultures through tourism may find that they are more open-minded and have a more positive attitude due to their broader perspective.

Getting out of the daily grind of work can be a stress reliever. Add in fresh air, sunshine and exercise (like walking or hiking) and tourism can be a great anxiety reducer.

What is the #1 most popular destination spot in the world? None other than the symbol of Paris, the Eiffel Tower.

What is the #1 destination spot in the U.S.? The National Mall in Washington DC. is the number one place people visit in the U.S.

Where is the #1 most visited city in the world? It might surprise you, however, the answer as of 2019 is Bangkok, Thailand.

Did you know that the term “jet lag” was only invented in 1966? Horace Sutton, a journalist from the Los Angeles Times, originally coined the phrase to describe the overwhelming feelings of fatigue and disorientation that come with rapidly traveling across multiple time zones.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest airport in the world!

is the busiest airport in the world! The flight between Westray and Papa Westray is the shortest flight in the world. It is a mere 47 seconds. Two beautiful and remote islands in Scotland’s Orkney archipelago.

The first ‘all-inclusive resort” opened its doors in 1950 in Jamaica, marking a new era of vacationing that has since become synonymous with fun, relaxation, and indulgence

The First World Hotel in Malaysia is not just any ordinary hotel, as it is the world’s largest hotel, boasting over 7,351 rooms!

